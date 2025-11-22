Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 390,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $164,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $650,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,885,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,202,016,000 after purchasing an additional 384,479 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 49.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 746,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,558,000 after buying an additional 245,739 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,520,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $665,522,000 after buying an additional 187,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total transaction of $24,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,693,556. The trade was a 51.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 110,614 shares of company stock worth $53,085,917 over the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.4%

MSI opened at $368.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $432.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.75 and a fifty-two week high of $503.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.99%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.