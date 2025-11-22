Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 1.5% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $289,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $580,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 42.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total transaction of $1,465,991.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,020,545.45. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $900,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,354. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $228.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.33 and a 52 week high of $271.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 43.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 49.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

