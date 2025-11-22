Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 264,110 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 111.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,110 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $30,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 57.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $13,181,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.15 and a 52 week high of $72.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $393.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.39 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 24.97%.Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 103.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELS. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.50 to $62.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

