Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 48,740 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,804,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,740 shares during the period. Paychex makes up approximately 1.3% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $262,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 83.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 94.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX stock opened at $111.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.00 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 97.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Argus cut their price target on Paychex from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

