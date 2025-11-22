Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 55,189 Shares of Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 263,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,189 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $107,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,714,669,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hubbell by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,522,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,757,000 after buying an additional 31,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,571,000 after buying an additional 24,110 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,104,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,353,000 after buying an additional 287,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,006,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,363,000 after buying an additional 87,627 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $417.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.86.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,011 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.32, for a total transaction of $945,813.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,247.76. This trade represents a 38.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John F. Malloy purchased 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $429.24 per share, with a total value of $186,719.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,085 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,045.40. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB opened at $422.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. Hubbell Inc has a 1-year low of $299.42 and a 1-year high of $484.26.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

