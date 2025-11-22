Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,291 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $122,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Watsco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,081,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,088,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 24.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Watsco by 432.2% during the second quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 2,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter worth $242,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Watsco from $525.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Watsco from $505.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.00.

WSO opened at $336.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.45. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.05 and a twelve month high of $571.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

