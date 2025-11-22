Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 104,464 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $60,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 price objective (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Shares of UNP opened at $226.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

