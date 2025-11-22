Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $69,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 33.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,842,000 after buying an additional 358,241 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 11.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,279,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,052,000 after acquiring an additional 130,235 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 26.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,791,000 after acquiring an additional 134,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,017,000 after acquiring an additional 50,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.67.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $309.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $293.43 and a 1 year high of $472.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 15.48%.The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

