Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,170,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $174,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,005,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 558.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 540,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,909,000 after purchasing an additional 458,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,364,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,130,000 after purchasing an additional 358,018 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $47,070,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 327,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,423,000 after purchasing an additional 318,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.98 per share, for a total transaction of $153,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,005,058.36. This trade represents a 1.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $166.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $168.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.74.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

About Cincinnati Financial



Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

