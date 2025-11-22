Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $103.88 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,803,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 605,944 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $103,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,136,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,418,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,979,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,108,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,381,000 after purchasing an additional 451,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,421,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,589,000 after buying an additional 48,024 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,356,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,813,000 after buying an additional 992,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on O. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of O stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $61.08. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average is $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 299.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

