Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $112.87 Million Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $112,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 6.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Stryker by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $408.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, November 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.37.

SYK opened at $368.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $369.38 and a 200-day moving average of $380.68. The stock has a market cap of $140.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $713,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,433.17. The trade was a 40.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 522,618 shares of company stock worth $185,577,237. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

