Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $130.15 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,474,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 77,343 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $130,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 17,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in Corning by 4.0% during the second quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 11,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Corning by 3.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 165,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 20.0% in the second quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 7.3% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $1,367,706.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 88,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,563.96. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $1,104,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,872.72. This represents a 70.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,856 shares of company stock worth $15,456,476. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Corning from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Corning from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

Corning Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE GLW opened at $79.37 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Corning’s payout ratio is 70.89%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

