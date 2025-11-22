Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $170.56 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 979,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 47,354 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $170,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 61.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $199.00 to $198.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $240.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.21.

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $3,444,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,557.19. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources stock opened at $170.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. Targa Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.14 and a twelve month high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.02). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%.The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

