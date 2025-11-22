Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $277.77 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,490,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,784 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 1.4% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $277,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,905,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 76.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,186,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,592,000 after buying an additional 944,731 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,055,000 after buying an additional 926,709 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,818,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,336,000 after buying an additional 830,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 868,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,726,000 after acquiring an additional 530,873 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $201,927.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,824.95. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $183,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,073.14. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,151 shares of company stock valued at $400,092 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of PNC opened at $186.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.