Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $296.41 Million Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,336,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 194,787 shares during the period. The Hartford Insurance Group accounts for 1.5% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $296,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,268,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,659 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 28,218.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 757,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 755,128 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $87,516,000. Amundi increased its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 27.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,943,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,905,000 after purchasing an additional 417,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 38.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,493,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,427,000 after buying an additional 414,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $959,816.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,344. This represents a 29.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.86.

Shares of HIG opened at $136.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.93 and a 1 year high of $137.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.31.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.76. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a boost from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

