Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $35.35 Million Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,161 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $35,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 749.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 68,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $114.44 on Friday. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.85 and a 52-week high of $127.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.54.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.30 million for the quarter. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Encompass Health has set its FY22 guidance at $3.83-$4.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $126,061.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,177.14. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

View Our Latest Report on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.