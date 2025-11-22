Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $408.75 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,060,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,320 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for 2.1% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $408,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $940,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.2% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 137,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $71.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

Read Our Latest Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.