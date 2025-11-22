Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $43.57 Million Holdings in Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,183 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $43,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in Agree Realty by 77.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 112,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 49,282 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 615,421.4% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 86,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 86,159 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.84 per share, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 27,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,502.56. This trade represents a 2.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,528 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.63 per share, with a total value of $249,182.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 638,688 shares in the company, valued at $45,110,533.44. This represents a 0.56% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 29,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,408 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $74.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Agree Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $183.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.87 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.310-4.330 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 183.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.73.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

