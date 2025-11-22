Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $535.07 Million Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,518,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,769,107 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up about 2.7% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $535,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $335,419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,339,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $677,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,370 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 39.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,954,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,827,000 after buying an additional 1,950,485 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 275.7% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,933,000 after buying an additional 1,914,730 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,075,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,358,462,000 after buying an additional 1,912,156 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on WMB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho upgraded Williams Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies
In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $242,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 302,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,319,101.85. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Williams Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.44. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.09%.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
