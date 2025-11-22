Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $535.07 Million Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,518,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,769,107 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up about 2.7% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $535,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $335,419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,339,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $677,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,370 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 39.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,954,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,827,000 after buying an additional 1,950,485 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 275.7% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,933,000 after buying an additional 1,914,730 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,075,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,358,462,000 after buying an additional 1,912,156 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WMB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho upgraded Williams Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $242,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 302,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,319,101.85. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.44. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.09%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.