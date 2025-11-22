Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $56.24 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $56,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,464,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,730,000 after buying an additional 1,779,048 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 400.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,067,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,580,000 after acquiring an additional 854,325 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at about $74,789,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 510.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,980,000 after purchasing an additional 284,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $53,776,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $264.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.38.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $252.60 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.30 and a 52-week high of $262.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.77.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.