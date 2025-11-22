Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $60.30 Million Stock Position in BlackRock $BLK

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $60,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 107.1% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,280.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,093.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,302.53.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,113.20. This represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,013.85 on Friday. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,219.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,117.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,077.23. The company has a market cap of $157.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.46 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

