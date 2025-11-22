Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $72.76 Million Position in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 414,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $72,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.6% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in Avery Dennison by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $182.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus set a $200.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.55.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $170.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $207.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.