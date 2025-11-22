Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $72.76 Million Position in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 414,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $72,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.6% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in Avery Dennison by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $182.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus set a $200.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.55.
Avery Dennison Price Performance
Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $170.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $207.99.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Avery Dennison Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 42.78%.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.
