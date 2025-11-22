Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $73.33 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 460,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 328,847 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $73,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in QUALCOMM by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 13,219 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 983 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM
In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $82,567.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672.85. This trade represents a 71.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 168,027 shares of company stock valued at $27,818,497 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.3%
Shares of QCOM stock opened at $163.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $174.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.34 and a 200-day moving average of $159.69. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $205.95.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 72.80%.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- A Magnificent AI Bet? Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Tech Moves
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- 12 Analysts Just Raised CrowdStrike Targets—Here’s What They See Coming
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Palo Alto Networks Stock Just Pulled Back—Is This a Prime Buy Zone?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.