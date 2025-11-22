Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,260 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $87,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 44.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $122,637,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,619,780. This represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on APO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of APO opened at $129.96 on Friday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.58 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.91. The company has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.