Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,605 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $117,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap-On by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 367.7% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-On during the 1st quarter valued at $1,986,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Snap-On in the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Snap-On in the first quarter worth $946,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $336.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.96 and a 200 day moving average of $327.69. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.81 and a 52 week high of $373.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Snap-On Increases Dividend

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.12. Snap-On had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $2.44 dividend. This represents a $9.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Snap-On’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-On from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

About Snap-On

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

