Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sempra Energy $SRE

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,614,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 387,116 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy comprises approximately 1.4% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $273,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,950,000 after buying an additional 648,530 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,495,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,435,000 after acquiring an additional 229,045 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,182,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,739,000 after acquiring an additional 52,838 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Sempra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Dyan Z. Wold sold 1,510 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $137,983.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,481 shares in the company, valued at $318,093.78. The trade was a 30.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 4,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $400,001.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,128.75. The trade was a 27.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 55,129 shares of company stock worth $4,809,916 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $92.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.54. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.14%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

