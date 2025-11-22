Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,249,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,127 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 2.3% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $457,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 16,746.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,922,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,615 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $418,486,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of HD stock opened at $343.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $341.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $385.34 and its 200 day moving average is $381.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $475.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

