Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 108,828 Shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,117,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 108,828 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $55,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 67.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,959,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,921 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 40.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,760,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,838,000 after acquiring an additional 503,359 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 40.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,579,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,885,000 after purchasing an additional 454,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,819,000 after purchasing an additional 392,514 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,589,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after purchasing an additional 354,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

GIL opened at $56.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.43. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.510 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Scotiabank set a $66.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GIL

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.