Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 127,201 Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 601,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,201 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $36,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNT opened at $68.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 20.07%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.170-3.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on Alliant Energy and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

