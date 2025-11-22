Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 403,729 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 145.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,777 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,729 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.1% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $212,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 3,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $319.40 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $622.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $344.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $289.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.15 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

