Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 86,415 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 868,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,415 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $126,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 30.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,575,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,388,000 after acquiring an additional 221,984 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in RTX by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,320,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,970,000 after acquiring an additional 286,470 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on RTX in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price target on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.44.

RTX Stock Down 1.8%

RTX stock opened at $169.62 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $181.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $227.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The company had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

