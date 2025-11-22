Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,411,327 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,540 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $167,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Postrock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $76.10 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $300.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.07.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $12,812,864.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 196,738 shares in the company, valued at $15,316,053.30. This trade represents a 45.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,017,988 shares of company stock worth $79,085,621 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Argus boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, CICC Research raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

