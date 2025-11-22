Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 554,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,164 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $125,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 190.4% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 138,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,265,000 after buying an additional 90,499 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 168.9% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 618,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,191,000 after acquiring an additional 388,799 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 4,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 42.2% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.67.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $275.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $311.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

