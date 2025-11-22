Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,053,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $99,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 85.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in VICI Properties by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 302,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 33.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 86.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 82.8% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 301,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 136,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 70.18%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

