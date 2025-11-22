Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Stock Position in KLA Corporation $KLAC

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $47,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 31.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in KLA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 24.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 13,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.50, for a total value of $12,090,654.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,128,418. The trade was a 33.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.10, for a total transaction of $12,997,089.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,704,954.10. This represents a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 0.5%

KLAC opened at $1,097.12 on Friday. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $551.33 and a 12 month high of $1,284.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,119.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $953.58. The company has a market cap of $144.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.52.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 113.10% and a net margin of 33.83%.KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.33 EPS. KLA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 7.920-9.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of KLA from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $1,000.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $1,135.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus set a $1,400.00 target price on KLA in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on KLA from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,241.50.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

