Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 534,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.3% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $247,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $460.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.89. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $546.00.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.47.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491.04. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

