Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 126,118 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 126,118 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $65,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in American Financial Group by 153.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in American Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 33,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 116.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $253,240.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,363. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $138.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.62. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $114.73 and a one year high of $150.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.34. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.21%.The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AFG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Financial Group from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

