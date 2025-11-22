Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 167,051 Shares of Perrigo Company plc $PRGO

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,979,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,051 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $52,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,073,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Perrigo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,135,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,085,000 after buying an additional 146,211 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,833,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,462,000 after buying an additional 13,894 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 5,198.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,052,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,856 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,635,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,854,000 after acquiring an additional 69,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Perrigo in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research lowered Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Perrigo from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.50.
Perrigo Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.32. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 1.86%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Perrigo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Perrigo Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -305.26%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $106,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,375 shares in the company, valued at $246,377.50. This trade represents a 75.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abigail Lennox acquired 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $28,124.55. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,124.55. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.
