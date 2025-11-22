Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 269,744 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 835,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 269,744 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $87,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $1,456,768,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 216.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,050,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,479 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Prologis by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,965,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,454 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $98,308,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,339,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 869,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $61,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,203.06. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,013,665. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $118.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.39.

Prologis Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $125.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.40. The company has a market cap of $116.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $127.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.78%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

