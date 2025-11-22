Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 28,337 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,224,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,337 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $139,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KDP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of KDP stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 9.78%.The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.31%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.