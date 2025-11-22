Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 31,549 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,239,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,549 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.6% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $320,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 6,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.93 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $301.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 17th. Melius assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.55.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

