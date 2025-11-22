Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 39,643 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,643 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $32,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 0.6% during the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.89.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $122.06 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.25 and a twelve month high of $181.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

