Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 42,608 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 784,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,608 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises about 0.9% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $174,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cintas alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3,925.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 57.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Cintas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $184.00 target price on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $185.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.36. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $180.39 and a one year high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.