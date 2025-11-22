Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 45,095 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,239,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,095 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $58,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 259,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after buying an additional 24,740 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 121.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 62,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 33,963 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $376.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $54.69.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Dbs Bank raised Bank of America to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of America from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

