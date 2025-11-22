Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 46,792 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,231,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,792 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.4% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $674,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $150.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.75 and a 200-day moving average of $156.16. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $144.09 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $352.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 3,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $538,133.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,039.68. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,139,434.77. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,308 shares of company stock worth $4,768,692. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

