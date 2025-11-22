Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 550,350 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 42.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 744,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550,350 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $91,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, November 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.85.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $122.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.41. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 79,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.56, for a total value of $12,255,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,083,056.72. This represents a 54.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $80,739,838.52. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock worth $642,644,973. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.