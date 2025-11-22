Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 6,325 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $50,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,421,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,710,554,000 after acquiring an additional 155,344 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,139,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,631,390,000 after purchasing an additional 974,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,115,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,554,299,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,933,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,466,472,000 after purchasing an additional 308,680 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,241,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,147,489,000 after buying an additional 210,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $646.94.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $567.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $589.00 and a 200 day moving average of $550.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $426.24 and a 12 month high of $640.90.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

