Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 67,029 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 447,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,029 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $102,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 101.0% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Waste Management from $234.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total value of $299,542.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,112.40. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $216.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

