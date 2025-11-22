Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 82,316 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,607,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,316 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $117,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 446.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 846.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,607,932.50. The trade was a 10.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at $63,041,584.76. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.45.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

