Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 88,124 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,665,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,124 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.0% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $393,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 79.7% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $83.41 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $173.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average of $75.21.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Argus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Melius Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, New Street Research set a $84.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,168 shares of company stock worth $13,917,670. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.